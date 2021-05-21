Seise will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee Wednesday while making a defensive play at High-A Hickory, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This is pretty tragic news for the 22-year-old shortstop, who has been limited to just 82 minor-league games since being drafted in 2017. Shoulder injuries had plagued him previously. He was hitting .225/.295/.425 with two home runs and a 34.1 percent strikeout rate. Given all the missed time and the fact he will be 23 next season without much success to point to above rookie ball, this is a major blow to his long-term prospects.