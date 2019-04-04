Seise is fully healthy and will open the year with Low-A Hickory, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Seise turned a lot of heads in rookie ball in 2017 and again in minor-league spring training this year, but his 2018 season was wiped out due to shoulder surgery. He has the defensive chops for shortstop, so if he holds his own against full-season pitchers, his stock should improve.