Frazier is using "Clint" as his first name this year after switching to Jackson (his middle name) in June of last year, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Frazier was designated for assignment after playing just 19 games for the Cubs last year, and the name change failed to spur a rebound, as he hit just .190/.283/.302 in 66 games for Triple-A Iowa. Still just 28 years old, the former highly-touted prospect is in camp with the Rangers as a non-roster invitee this season. His track record in recent seasons suggests that a bench role is the best he can hope for, and even that looks like a long shot.