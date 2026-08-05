Rangers' Cody Bradford: Activated for 2026 debut

The Rangers reinstated Bradford (elbow) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Giants in Arlington.

Texas placed MacKenzie Gore (personal) on the paternity list to clear a spot on the active roster for Bradford, who is slated to make his first appearance for the Rangers since Sept. 25, 2024 after a long recovery from his June 2025 internal brace surgery. The southpaw built up to four innings and 56 pitches over the course of four minor-league rehab starts, so he'll likely have a workload restriction in place in his first outing with the big club in nearly two years. Bradford had pitched effectively for the Rangers prior to undergoing elbow surgery, turning in a 3.54 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 70:13 K:BB over 76.1 innings in 2024.