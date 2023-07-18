Bradford (2-1) picked up the win in Sunday's 6-5 victory over the Guardians after covering three innings out of the bullpen and allowing two runs on three hits and no walks. He struck out four.

Bradford made a five-inning start during the Rangers' final series of the first half in Washington, but he looks like he'll work in relief for the foreseeable future after Texas opened its post-All-Star-break schedule with a five-man rotation. The rookie owns a respectable 4.55 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 29.2 innings in the majors this season and should be the Rangers' top option for a spot start should the team lose a rotation option at any point.