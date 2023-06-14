Bradford did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over 4.1 innings against the Angels. He struck out three.

Pitching on three days' rest in his third appearance since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock, Bradford held a potent Angels lineup down for most of the evening, throwing 42 of 64 pitches for strikes and not allowing a hit over his last eight batters before being pulled in the fifth inning. After being rocked for six runs in his debut, the young southpaw has settled down nicely, allowing just three runs over his last 9.1 innings.