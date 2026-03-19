Rangers' Cody Bradford: Facing hitters
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradford (elbow) began facing live hitters in batting practice and should be ready for a rehab assignment when the 2026 regular season begins, MLB.com reports.
Bradford had worked his way up to facing live batters, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. The lefty was throwing 50- and 55-pitch bullpen sessions before facing hitters. His projection still calls for a return at some point in May.
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