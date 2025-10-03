Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker said Friday that he expects Bradford (elbow) to be a full participant during spring training, but an exact timeline for the pitcher is undetermined, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bradford underwent an internal brace procedure in late June to repair the UCL in his left elbow. It's a less invasive surgery and comes with a shorter rehab than Tommy John, but it still seems highly unlikely Bradford will be ready for the start of next season. A clearer picture on the southpaw's timetable should be available during spring training.