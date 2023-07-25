Bradford will start for the Rangers on Tuesday in Houston, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's Nathan Eovaldi's spot, but the Rangers have opted to skip Eovaldi's turn in the rotation after he's experienced a recent dip in velocity. Half of Bradford's appearances for Texas this season have been starts and he was used as a starter at Triple-A Round Rock, but lately he's been used more in relief, including last Friday when he went 1.1 innings versus the Dodgers. Thus, this could be more like an extended opener situation. Owen White would seem to be a candidate to eat up some innings in relief.