Bradford allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Dodgers.

Bradford made his second Cactus League start in a quest to claim the fifth spot in the rotation. To that end, he's reintroduced a curveball to his repertoire to go along with a four-seamer, slider and changeup. "It's just to have something to steal strikes with," Bradford said. "It was a good pitch for me [in college], so I'm trying to get back to basically figuring out how to do that again." Or, if the rotation doesn't work out for Bradford, the lefty could land a bullpen spot. He pitched in both roles in 2023, including five relief appearances during Texas' postseason run, when he allowed one run over 7.2 innings.