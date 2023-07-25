Bradford will not start for the Rangers on Tuesday in Houston as initially reported.
Bradford could wind up going multiple innings as a bulk reliever, but the Rangers have opted to open with Yerry Rodriguez. The Astros will be going with a traditional starter in J.P. France.
