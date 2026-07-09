Rangers' Cody Bradford: Resuming rehab assignment

Bradford (elbow) will resume his rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Coming back from an internal brace procedure, Bradford threw two innings in one rehab outing back in early April but had to be pulled off that assignment after a setback. The left-hander is ready to give it another try and is slated to pitch one inning for Corpus Christi this weekend. Assuming the Rangers still intend to bring Bradford back as a starting pitcher, he will need several weeks to rebuild his stamina.