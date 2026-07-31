Rangers' Cody Bradford: Sharp in latest rehab start

Bradford (elbow) struck out seven and allowed four hits and no walks over four scoreless innings in a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Round Rock.

Making the fourth start of his rehab assignment, Bradford spotted 40 of his 56 pitches for strikes and induced 15 swings and misses. The left-hander -- who is working his way back from a June 2025 internal brace surgery -- has permitted just one run between his stops with Round Rock and Double-A Frisco while posting a stellar 16:2 K:BB in 10 innings. While Jordan Montgomery (elbow) appears likely to beat him back from the 60-day injured list to take over a spot in the Texas rotation, Bradford could end up unseating Montgomery for a starting role once he completes his rehab assignment. The 28-year-old southpaw will likely need just one or two more starts in the minors before coming off the shelf.