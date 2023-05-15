Bradford will have his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday to start against Atlanta, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dane Dunning and Nathan Eovaldi will both be pushed back a day as the Rangers look to give their arms an extra day of rest after a long road trip, Grant reports. Bradford will be making his MLB debut when he gets the ball against Atlanta on Monday. A sixth-round pick in 2019, Bradford has been outstanding in the Pacific Coast League with a 0.91 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB over 39.2 innings from seven starts. The left-hander will have a tough test against the Atlanta offense come Monday, but his success in 2023 makes him a name to monitor going forward.