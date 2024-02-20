Bradford is set to follow Ryan Dunning in the Rangers' Cactus League opener against the Royals on Friday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The left-hander made his MLB debut in 2023 after spending time with Triple-A Round Rock. He bounced between the minors and majors during the regular season, and he worked as both a starter and reliever with the bug club. Bradford finished last season with a 4-3 record for Texas while accruing a 5.30 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 12 walks over 56 innings. He's looking to lock down a spot at the back end of the Rangers' starting rotation during spring training.