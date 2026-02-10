Rangers' Cody Bradford: Working in changeups
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradford (elbow) will incorporate 8-to-10 changeups into his bullpen session Tuesday, which will be his first session that's not all fastballs, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
It's the left-hander's seventh bullpen session as he continues to ramp up his throwing program after undergoing an internal brace procedure in June. Bradford is targeting May for his season debut, and he could begin a rehab assignment sometime around Opening Day in late March.
