Robinson (hip) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Robinson didn't do enough for the Rangers prior to his injury to merit a return to the big leagues. He hit just .175/.258/.238 in 89 plate appearances and struck out 50.6 percent of the time. With the ability to play both middle infield and center field, he has multiple routes back to the big leagues, but nothing in his track record suggests he'll be a viable fantasy option if and when he returns.