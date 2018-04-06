Rangers' Drew Robinson: Back in lineup
Robinson returned to the lineup Thursday and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a caught stealing in a 6-3 win over the Athletics.
Robinson, who was given the day off Wednesday, has been the primary center field replacement for the injured Delino DeShields (hand). The 25-year-old has hit hits in four straight games and reached base safely in all five played. He's part of the lower half of the order, which ignited and sustained rallies Thursday, but overall those same lineup spots have done little over the first week of the season. If Robinson continues to get on base and move runners along, he should be in the lineup regularly during DeShields' absence.
More News
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Makes second straight start•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Homers in Sunday loss•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Starting in center field Sunday•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Will make Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: May open in minor leagues•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Favorite for left field job•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...