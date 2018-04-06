Robinson returned to the lineup Thursday and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a caught stealing in a 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Robinson, who was given the day off Wednesday, has been the primary center field replacement for the injured Delino DeShields (hand). The 25-year-old has hit hits in four straight games and reached base safely in all five played. He's part of the lower half of the order, which ignited and sustained rallies Thursday, but overall those same lineup spots have done little over the first week of the season. If Robinson continues to get on base and move runners along, he should be in the lineup regularly during DeShields' absence.