Robinson (hip) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Sunday.

Robinson will serve as Frisco's designated hitter in his first minor-league rehab game. The Rangers haven't announced how many rehab games Robinson will need to appear in before returning to the majors, but he could conceivably be back in the majors during the coming week. He's been out since May 5 with left hip soreness.

