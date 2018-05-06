Rangers' Drew Robinson: Benched against lefty Sunday
Robinson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
Robinson will take a seat for the third time in the four-game series with the Red Sox bringing another lefty to the hill in Chris Sale. With Robinson on the bench, platoon mate Renato Nunez will pick up another start at third base.
