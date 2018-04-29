Rangers' Drew Robinson: Benched versus lefty Sunday
Robinson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Robinson will ride the pine for the second straight day with the Blue Jays bringing another left-hander to the hill in J.A. Happ. Though Adrian Beltre's hamstring injury will indirectly pave the way for Robinson to slot in as the Rangers' primary second baseman, it looks like he'll be part of a platoon at the position with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who will shift over to third base against right-handed pitching.
