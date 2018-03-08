Rangers' Drew Robinson: Competing in left field
Robinson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's game against Colorado.
Robinson is in the thick of the battle for left field, competing against the team's top prospect, Willie Calhoun, and Ryan Rua. And wouldn't you know it, those three players lead the team in plate appearances this spring. Manager Jeff Banister is getting a good look at all three. The Rangers may let Calhoun simmer at Triple-A Round Rock, where he can work on his defense while letting a platoon of Robinson (against right-handers) and Rua (lefties) play itself out. Long-term, this should be Calhoun's job. Robinson's position versatility -- he played five different positions for Texans last season -- should make him an ideal candidate for a roster spot at the very least. If the Rangers carry a 13-man pitching staff, a guy like Robinson would be useful.
More News
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Supplies sixth home run of season Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Failing to produce in starting role•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Makes second straight start at third base•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: At-bats tailing off•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Could see more starts with Gallo out•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Runs up pitch count on Mets staff•
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...