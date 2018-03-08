Robinson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's game against Colorado.

Robinson is in the thick of the battle for left field, competing against the team's top prospect, Willie Calhoun, and Ryan Rua. And wouldn't you know it, those three players lead the team in plate appearances this spring. Manager Jeff Banister is getting a good look at all three. The Rangers may let Calhoun simmer at Triple-A Round Rock, where he can work on his defense while letting a platoon of Robinson (against right-handers) and Rua (lefties) play itself out. Long-term, this should be Calhoun's job. Robinson's position versatility -- he played five different positions for Texans last season -- should make him an ideal candidate for a roster spot at the very least. If the Rangers carry a 13-man pitching staff, a guy like Robinson would be useful.