Rangers' Drew Robinson: Enters game at short
Robinson entered Monday's game at shortstop after Jurickson Profar was pulled to undergo concussion protocol. He went 1-for-2 and scored a run in an 8-4 loss to the Rays.
The hit snapped an 0-for-13 slide for Robinson, who entered the game 1-for-23 over the previous six games. He has some infield experience, but just three games at shortstop during his career. With Elvis Andrus (elbow) and Rougned Odor (hamstring) unavailable, a lingering injury to Profar leaves the Rangers scrambling at the keystone. Robinson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will hold down the starting jobs, pending Profar's prognosis.
