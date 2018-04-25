Rangers' Drew Robinson: Fills in at third base
Robinson entered Tuesday's game at third base after Adrian Beltre was removed due to a hamstring injury.
Beltre had hit what looked like a sure double, but pulled up on his way to first base and immediately walked off the field after time was called. It wouldn't be shocking to see the 39-year-old miss some time due to the injury. Robinson is listed as fourth on the depth chart at third, but injuries elsewhere has necessitated a lineup adjustment that could pave the way for Robinson to play third for as long as Beltre needs. He has just four hits in his previous 38 at-bats and is hitting just .175 for the season.
