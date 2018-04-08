Rangers' Drew Robinson: Gets day off Sunday
Robinson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Robinson has taken over as the club's primary center fielder since Delino DeShields (hand) hit the shelf, but the 25-year-old will hit the bench Sunday with a lefty (Jaime Garcia) on the mound for Toronto. The right-handed Carlos Tocci will enter the lineup in Robinson's stead and bat ninth.
More News
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Back in lineup•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Makes second straight start•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Homers in Sunday loss•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Starting in center field Sunday•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Will make Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: May open in minor leagues•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...