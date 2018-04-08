Robinson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Robinson has taken over as the club's primary center fielder since Delino DeShields (hand) hit the shelf, but the 25-year-old will hit the bench Sunday with a lefty (Jaime Garcia) on the mound for Toronto. The right-handed Carlos Tocci will enter the lineup in Robinson's stead and bat ninth.

