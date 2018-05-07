Rangers' Drew Robinson: Heads to DL
Robinson (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Robinson will head to the disabled list after being scratched from Monday's game against the Tigers. He appeared to suffer the injury during Monday's pregame warmups, and the ailment ended up being more serious than originally thought. Robinson will be replaced by Eliezer Alvarez and is eligible to return from the DL on May 15.
