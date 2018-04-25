Rangers' Drew Robinson: Lined up for primary 2B duties
Robinson is in line to start regularly at second base while Adrian Beltre (hamstring) is sidelined, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Robinson had moved into a bench role with the return of Delino DeShields, but he'll be thrusted back into a full-time role with yet another injury hitting the Rangers' starting nine. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa will be the direct replacement for Beltre by moving from second base to third base, but Robinson should see a nice boost in his playing time once again, at least until Rougned Odor (hamstring) returns. Robinson hasn't done much with his opportunities this season, batting just .175 with five RBI in 57 at-bats.
More News
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Fills in at third base•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Opportunities to decline with DeShields back•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Enters game at short•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sits again Monday•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.