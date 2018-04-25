Robinson is in line to start regularly at second base while Adrian Beltre (hamstring) is sidelined, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Robinson had moved into a bench role with the return of Delino DeShields, but he'll be thrusted back into a full-time role with yet another injury hitting the Rangers' starting nine. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa will be the direct replacement for Beltre by moving from second base to third base, but Robinson should see a nice boost in his playing time once again, at least until Rougned Odor (hamstring) returns. Robinson hasn't done much with his opportunities this season, batting just .175 with five RBI in 57 at-bats.