Robinson started in center field and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

After Joey Gallo had slumped out of the All-Star break while still battling a sore hamstring, Texas manager Jeff Banister had made a concerted effort to find starts against right-handed pitching for Robinson, a 25-year-old utility man who had parlayed a strong showing at Triple-A Round Rock into a July 7 promotion. Robinson rewarded Banister's faith with home runs in two of his first four starts following the call-up, but Gallo's improved health and performance has since rendered Robinson an afterthought. Robinson's entry into the lineup Wednesday marked his first appearance in more than a week, and the hitless showing certainly won't help his cause to pick up more at-bats.