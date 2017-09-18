Rangers' Drew Robinson: Makes second straight start at third base
Robinson struck out in both of his at-bats in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels before being lifted late in the contest for a pinch hitter.
It was the second consecutive start at third base for Robinson, who looks on track to split time at the position with Will Middlebrooks and Joey Gallo while Adrian Beltre remains relegated to DH duties due to a hamstring injury. The likely uptick in at-bats over the final few weeks will give Robinson some appeal in AL-only formats, but the utility man has yet to offer much production when he's received steady playing time this season. The 25-year-old is slashing an unremarkable .208/.322/.403 across 90 plate appearances in 2017.
