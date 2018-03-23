Robinson's roster spot may be in jeopardy, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After presumed everyday left fielder Willie Calhoun was sent to the minors, the assumption was that Robinson would platoon with Ryan Rua at the position, with Robinson, the left-hander, receiving the bulk of the playing time. It now appears that the Rangers are considering giving Ryan Rua an everyday role. With the team also deciding to keep Rule 5 pick Carlos Tocci on the roster, Robinson could open the year in the minors. The 25-year-old has spent parts of the past four years at the Triple-A level and had a 123 wRC+ there last year, so would seem to have little left to prove.