Rangers' Drew Robinson: Opportunities to decline with DeShields back
Robinson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Robinson had been seeing regular starts in the outfield against right-handed pitching for the past three weeks, but his opportunities will likely dry up completely after Delino DeShields (hand) was activated from the disabled list Sunday and immediately inserted into the lineup. Though his ability to play three infield spots will keep Robinson on the active roster as a utility man for the time being, he hasn't done enough offensively to warrant a longer look from manager Jeff Banister. Robinson has hit .179/.281/.250 and has struck out in 31 of his 64 plate appearances (48.4 percent) on the season.
