Rangers' Drew Robinson: Scratched with hip soreness
Robinson was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Tigers with left hip soreness.
Robinson apparently picked up the injury during Monday's pregame exercises. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Renato Nunez will enter the lineup in Robinson's place, starting at third base and batting ninth.
