Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Robinson played sparingly during his most recent cup of coffee with Texas, but he manager to go 2-for-6 with a double and five runs scored with the chances he did get. He'll head back to the minors to make room for Delino DeShields to return from the disabled list, though his positional versatility makes him an obvious callup whenever another Ranger position player gets injured in the future.

