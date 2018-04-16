Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sits again Monday
Robinson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Robinson, who is 0-for-11 with nine strikeouts in his previous three games, will head to the bench for a second straight contest as the Rays send out a lefty starter (Blake Snell). In his place, right-handed Carlos Tocci will start in center field and hit ninth.
