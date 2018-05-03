Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sits versus lefty Thursday
Robinson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.
The 26-year-old has a modest four-game hit streak going right now, but he also has nine strikeouts combined in those contests. Robinson will head to the bench for a night off against southpaw David Price, allowing Renato Nunez to enter the starting nine in his stead.
