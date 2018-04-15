Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sitting out Sunday
Robinson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
Over the last three games, Robinson has gone 0-for-11 and struck out nine times, bringing his batting average down to .167 for the year. He'll head to the bench while Carlos Tocci starts in center field.
