Rangers' Drew Robinson: Will make Opening Day roster
Robinson was told that he'll make the Rangers' Opening Day roster Monday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Robinson's roster spot briefly appeared under threat after reports revealed that Texas was considering giving Ryan Rua the everyday left field role. It now appears that Robinson will open the season with the team, though possibly in a bench role. Playing in a hitter-friendly home park should help Robinson's numbers, but if he's strictly a bench bat he's unlikely to have much value in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: May open in minor leagues•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Favorite for left field job•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Competing in left field•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Supplies sixth home run of season Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Failing to produce in starting role•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Makes second straight start at third base•
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.