Robinson was told that he'll make the Rangers' Opening Day roster Monday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Robinson's roster spot briefly appeared under threat after reports revealed that Texas was considering giving Ryan Rua the everyday left field role. It now appears that Robinson will open the season with the team, though possibly in a bench role. Playing in a hitter-friendly home park should help Robinson's numbers, but if he's strictly a bench bat he's unlikely to have much value in most fantasy leagues.