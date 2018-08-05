Robinson will start in center field Sunday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Robinson was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday after the Rangers placed Delino DeShields (concussion) on the disabled list. He'll split the center field duties with Carlos Tocci, who started Saturday. Robinson hit just .175 during his time in the majors, but had a .930 OPS in 223 plate appearances while at Round Rock.

