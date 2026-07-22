Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Allows one hit across six innings

Rocker (3-8) earned the win Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

After surrendering seven runs with three long balls in his final start before the All-Star break, Rocker bounced back in dominant fashion Tuesday. He threw 50 of his 75 pitches for strikes, generated 12 whiffs and retired 15 of 16 batters during one stretch. The outing marked his fourth scoreless start of at least six innings this season, as he's shown flashes of upside despite an inconsistent campaign that saw him post a 4.40 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in the first half. Rocker is lined up to make his next start at home against the Mariners.