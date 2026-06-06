Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Goes five innings in no-decision

Rocker didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Guardians. He allowed two runs on six hits and a walk across five innings while striking out five.

Rocker gave up a solo homer to Travis Bazzana in the top of the first inning and an RBI single to Austin Hedges in the fourth, but that would be all the damage he allowed. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts, going 1-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 28.2 innings in that stretch. He'll aim to continue that strong run in his next start, scheduled for next week on the road against the Royals. The last time he faced Kansas City, Rocker tossed six scoreless innings May 30.