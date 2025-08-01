Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers optioned Rocker to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
The Rangers will send Rocker and Jake Latz down to Triple-A to make room for trade deadline acquisitions Danny Coulombe and Phil Maton. Rocker has given up three earned runs in each of his last two major-league starts and has a 5.74 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB across 64.1 innings with the Rangers this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Stumbles in fifth inning•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Lasts just four frames Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Tosses 6.1 strong frames•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Rocked by Angels•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Logs quality start in no-decision•