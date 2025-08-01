The Rangers optioned Rocker to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

The Rangers will send Rocker and Jake Latz down to Triple-A to make room for trade deadline acquisitions Danny Coulombe and Phil Maton. Rocker has given up three earned runs in each of his last two major-league starts and has a 5.74 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB across 64.1 innings with the Rangers this season.