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Rocker will pitch in bulk relief Tuesday against the Rockies, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

An initial report indicated that Rocker was scratched, but he will simply follow opener Tyler Alexander rather than make a traditional start. Rocker has posted an 11.25 ERA in the first inning this season, so the Rangers will see if he fares better entering mid-game.

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