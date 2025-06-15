Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Promoted for Sunday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers recalled Rocker from Triple-A Round Rock in advance of his start Sunday against the White Sox.
The right-hander will step into Texas' rotation Sunday with Tyler Mahle (shoulder) landing on the injured list in a corresponding transaction. Rocker has yet to find his footing through six major-league starts this season with an 8.87 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB over 23.1 innings, but he'll have a favorable matchup Sunday to potentially get on track.
More News
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Set for Sunday start•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Could be summoned to start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Optioned to Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Hit hard in return Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Activated ahead of start•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Set to rejoin rotation•