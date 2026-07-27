Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Secures fourth win of 2026

Rocker (4-8) earned the win against the Mariners on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across 6.2 innings.

Rocker has tossed quality starts in back-to-back outings, with his only blemishes Monday being a Randy Arozarena solo homer in the second inning and a Julio Rodriguez sacrifice fly in the third. Rocker induced 14 whiffs on 88 pitches (57 strikes), and it was the third time this season that he registered at least seven strikeouts. He'll take a 4.03 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 93:38 K:BB across 102.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend on the road against the Astros.