Eovaldi (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, MLB.com reports.
This will be Eovaldi's fourth throwing session and third bullpen. The right-hander also threw live batting practice Monday. Eovaldi appears to be nearing a return with the only issue left to decide is whether he makes a rehab start before being activated.
