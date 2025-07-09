Eovaldi (6-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Angels, giving up one unearned run on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.

With the Rangers jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the fifth inning, Eovaldi pounded the zone for 55 strikes among his 72 pitches. The veteran right-hander hasn't reached the 80-pitch mark in any of his last three outings since coming off the injured list, although Texas did have the luxury of affording him some extra rest with Tuesday's contest getting out of hand anyway. Eovaldi will bring a spectacular 1.62 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 86:13 K:BB over 83.1 frames into his next appearance, which is slated for this weekend in a stiff matchup against the division-rival Astros in Houston.