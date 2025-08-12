Eovaldi did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings in a 7-6 victory over the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Eovaldi was hit hard early Monday, giving up three home runs across the second and third innings. The rough outing snapped an incredible stretch in which the right-hander logged 38.2 innings over his previous six starts with a 0.47 ERA and 0.78 WHIP. Even after the setback, his season line remains outstanding at a 1.71 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across 116 innings in 20 starts.