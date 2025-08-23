Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision against the Guardians on Friday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out nine over seven innings.

The right-hander's lone blemish came on a second-inning RBI double by C.J. Kayfus, but he was otherwise dominant, tying his season high with nine punchouts. Eovaldi has now gone at least seven innings in five of his last seven outings, posting a 1.93 ERA and a stellar 43:8 K:BB across 46.2 innings during that stretch. The 35-year-old will carry this strong form into his next scheduled start against the Angels.