Eovaldi (9-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings against the Angels. He struck out nine.

Despite taking his first loss since April 12, Eovaldi racked up another quality start, moving him up to 11th in MLB with nine on the year. He was tagged for two solo homers on the day, one by Chad Wallach in the second and the other by Mickey Moniak in the seventh. Across his last two appearances, Eovaldi has combined for seven earned runs and a 3:1 K:BB over 13.1 innings after allowing four runs with a 46:9 K:BB in his seven previous starts (52.2 innings). The 33-year-old is expected to toe the rubber next against the White Sox in Chicago.