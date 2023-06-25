Eovaldi did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Coming into Sunday, Eovaldi had given up 11 runs over his last three starts, including five home runs, but the right-hander kept the ball in the park Sunday and allowed two or fewer runs for just the second time in June. However, he failed to complete the sixth inning for the first time since May 29. Despite his recent struggles, Eovaldi has still been sharp overall and sports a 2.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 101:23 K:BB across 16 appearances (105.1 innings). His next start is lined up for a three-game weekend series versus Houston.